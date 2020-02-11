Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLT. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II alerts:

NYSE:VLT opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.