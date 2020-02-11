Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 177.6% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 85.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Several research firms have commented on BTI. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

