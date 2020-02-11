Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 6,032 Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 101.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of KSM opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $12.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

See Also: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.