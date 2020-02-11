Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.55.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,399. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $92.44 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

