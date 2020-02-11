Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Park City Group had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter.

Shares of PCYG opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.48 million, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

