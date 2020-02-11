PAWS Fund (PAWS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. PAWS Fund has a market capitalization of $33,179.00 and $6.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.03669254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00255513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00136841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

PAWS Fund Coin Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund . PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity . PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

