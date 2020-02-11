Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman Sells 25,000 Shares

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PYPL stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.06. 4,862,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $122.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.57. The firm has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.