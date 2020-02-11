Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 2.0% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 511,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Saybrook Capital NC increased its stake in Paypal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 146,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,476 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.08. 1,174,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,212,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average of $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.