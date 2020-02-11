PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,510.68. 115,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,117. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,421.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,290.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,044.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,508.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

