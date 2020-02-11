Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

