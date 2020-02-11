PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,841 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 57.8% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 28.9% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,542,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.94. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -148.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.