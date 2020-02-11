PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes comprises approximately 5.2% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $18,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HHC traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $124.20. 164,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.34. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,746,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $200,844,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,750,072 shares of company stock valued at $201,257,431 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

