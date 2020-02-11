PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 826,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,293 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,603,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 298,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 195,749 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

