PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.
Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 826,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62.
In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,293 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,603,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 298,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 195,749 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
