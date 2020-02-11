Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.92

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.92 and last traded at $52.87, with a volume of 3472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,732.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,705.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Perficient by 126.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,106 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perficient by 192.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,285 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 158,688 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 21.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter worth $9,032,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 187.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

