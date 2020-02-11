Perritt Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,600 shares during the quarter. CynergisTek comprises about 0.8% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CynergisTek worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CynergisTek by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CynergisTek by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in CynergisTek by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter.

CTEK stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. 9,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,722. CynergisTek Inc has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million.

CTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CynergisTek from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

