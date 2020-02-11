Perritt Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,468 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hennessy Advisors were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

HNNA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,306. Hennessy Advisors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

Hennessy Advisors Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.