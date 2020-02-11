Perritt Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.28. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $18.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.87. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ann L. Macdougall bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $96,216.21. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,885 shares of company stock valued at $106,604. 30.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.