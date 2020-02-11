Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,922 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Century Casinos comprises approximately 1.2% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNTY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. 96,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $242.96 million, a PE ratio of 137.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.90. Century Casinos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

Several brokerages have commented on CNTY. ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Union Gaming Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

