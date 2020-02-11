Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 55,478 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 55,478 shares during the period. Miller Industries makes up approximately 1.6% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 16,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Miller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE:MLR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. 29,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,657. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.02. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

