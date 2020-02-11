Perritt Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Separately, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSON stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. Hudson Global Inc has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

