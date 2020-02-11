Perritt Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,584 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 248.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Shares of NYSE SFE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. 56,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,646. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 13.03. The company has a market cap of $211.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,095 shares in the company, valued at $72,896.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.