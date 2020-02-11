Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Boosted by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 3.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,268,000 after buying an additional 535,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,582,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,344,000 after buying an additional 387,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,238,000 after buying an additional 45,147 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. 15,144,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,095,756. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

