Phore Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and IDAX. Phore has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $978.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,976,369 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDAX, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

