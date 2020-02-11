Photon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $469.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Photon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Photon has a total market capitalization of $118,957.00 and approximately $469.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Photon has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,736.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.81 or 0.02245525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $443.35 or 0.04549905 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00751834 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00852309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00121879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010342 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027320 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00703104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,567,564,034 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

