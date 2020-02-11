PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE PTY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. 3,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

Get PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.