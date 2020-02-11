PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.
NYSE PTY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. 3,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.
About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund
Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.