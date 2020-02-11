PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.64. 6,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,267. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

