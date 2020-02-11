Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,420,000 after buying an additional 271,189 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,095,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,493,000 after buying an additional 52,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,063,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after buying an additional 212,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,501,000 after buying an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -260.45 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

