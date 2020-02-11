Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

