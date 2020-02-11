Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 3,500 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,715.0% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 313.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.