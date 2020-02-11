Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 23,330.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 118.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -89.60 and a beta of 1.08. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

