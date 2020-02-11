Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.24. 562,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,801. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.09 and a 1-year high of $170.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.12.

