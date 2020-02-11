Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,220. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.94 and a 200 day moving average of $156.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

