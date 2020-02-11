Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.14 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.07.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

