Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 211,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 68,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,938,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,330,000 after purchasing an additional 389,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,565,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

