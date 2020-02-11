Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 632 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Comcast by 9,382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 37,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 37,342 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,075,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,166,742. The stock has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.