Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.41. 259,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,261. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06.

