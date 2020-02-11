Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 35 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.94. 1,989,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,059. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.30 and a 200 day moving average of $275.08. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $247.04 and a twelve month high of $294.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

