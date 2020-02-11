Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 54 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock worth $33,360,947. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $9.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $570.44. The company had a trading volume of 579,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.54 and a 1-year high of $571.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

