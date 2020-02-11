Piper Sandler Lowers TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Price Target to

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TapImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price objective on TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TapImmune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.51.

TapImmune stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 1,023,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,510. The company has a current ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $121.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. TapImmune has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that TapImmune will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

