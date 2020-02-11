Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Trading Down 2%

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF)’s share price dropped 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.13, approximately 95,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 29,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Piraeus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments. The company offers current accounts, deposit multiproducts, deposits in foreign currency, savings accounts, sight accounts, and time deposit accounts.

