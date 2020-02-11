Pivot Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $805,480.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $805,480.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.84 or 0.03603296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00250728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00037286 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00136639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

