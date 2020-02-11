Playkey (PKT) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Playkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $486,957.00 and $21,027.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.79 or 0.03555830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00247200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00037246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00136183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

