Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on POLR. Shore Capital lowered their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LON POLR opened at GBX 558 ($7.34) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 571.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 543.07. Polar Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 456 ($6.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 628 ($8.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $539.08 million and a P/E ratio of 10.86.

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

