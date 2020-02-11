Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,864 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $108,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Post by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,165,000 after purchasing an additional 154,964 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Post by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.03. 23,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,729. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37. Post Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average is $104.65.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

