PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PQG. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:PQG opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. PQ Group has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PQ Group by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

