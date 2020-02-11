PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of PRA Health Sciences worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.36. 120,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. Citigroup started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.