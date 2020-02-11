PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) has been given a C$19.00 target price by Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight Capital downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.96.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.96. 964,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.73. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$11.99 and a twelve month high of C$20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.58.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.