PrairieSky Royalty’s (PSK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PSK. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.77.

Shares of PSK stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,250. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$11.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.73.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

