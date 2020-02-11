Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,304 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 542,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $272,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in BlackRock by 665.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,780,000 after acquiring an additional 177,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BlackRock by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,982,000 after buying an additional 63,063 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,445,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in BlackRock by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 115,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,489,000 after buying an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK traded up $9.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $570.44. 570,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,935. The company has a fifty day moving average of $522.26 and a 200 day moving average of $472.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.54 and a 12 month high of $561.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

