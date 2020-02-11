Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 101,798 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,588,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Wix.Com worth $316,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.32. The stock had a trading volume of 356,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $155.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIX. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Sunday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.57.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

